Check Out All the Songs You’ll Hear in “Deadpool & Wolverine” + A New Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

Deadpool & Wolverine has officially hit theatres. Arriving with it is a soundtrack of throwbacks that would catch the attention of the Time Variance Authority.

The new film marks the entrance of both titular characters into the MCU.

With a connection to the multiverse, the soundtrack plays into the humor of Deadpool by utilizing a song from one of Hugh Jackman’s (Wolverine) musicals.

Here are all the songs that appear in the new blockbuster: “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts “Slash” by Stray Kids “Glamorous” by Fergie “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires) “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” by Hugh Jackman and the cast of “The Greatest Showman” “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Aretha Franklin “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day “LFG (Theme From Deadpool & Wolverine )” by Rob Simonsen

Additionally, Disney Music Emporium is offering a vinyl for Deadpool & Wolverine containing all of these songs. You can find the $39.99 set here

