Check Out All the Songs You’ll Hear in “Deadpool & Wolverine” + A New Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

Deadpool & Wolverine has officially hit theatres. Arriving with it is a soundtrack of throwbacks that would catch the attention of the Time Variance Authority.
What’s Happening:
- TheWrap reports all the songs that appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The new film marks the entrance of both titular characters into the MCU.
- With a connection to the multiverse, the soundtrack plays into the humor of Deadpool by utilizing a song from one of Hugh Jackman’s (Wolverine) musicals.
- Here are all the songs that appear in the new blockbuster:
- “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters
- “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
- “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts
- “Slash” by Stray Kids
- “Glamorous” by Fergie
- “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
- “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News
- “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
- “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires)
- “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh
- “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
- “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” by Hugh Jackman and the cast of “The Greatest Showman”
- “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
- “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
- “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
- “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Aretha Franklin
- “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
- “LFG (Theme From Deadpool & Wolverine)” by Rob Simonsen
- Additionally, Disney Music Emporium is offering a vinyl for Deadpool & Wolverine containing all of these songs. You can find the $39.99 set here.
Read More: