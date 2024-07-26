Check Out All the Songs You’ll Hear in “Deadpool & Wolverine” + A New Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Deadpool & Wolverine has officially hit theatres. Arriving with it is a soundtrack of throwbacks that would catch the attention of the Time Variance Authority.

What’s Happening:

  • TheWrap reports all the songs that appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • The new film marks the entrance of both titular characters into the MCU.
  • With a connection to the multiverse, the soundtrack plays into the humor of Deadpool by utilizing a song from one of Hugh Jackman’s (Wolverine) musicals.
  • Here are all the songs that appear in the new blockbuster:
    • “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters
    • “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
    • “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts
    • “Slash” by Stray Kids
    • “Glamorous” by Fergie
    • “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
    • “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News
    • “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
    • “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires)
    • “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh
    • “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
    • “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” by Hugh Jackman and the cast of “The Greatest Showman”
    • “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
    • “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
    • “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
    • “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Aretha Franklin
    • “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
    • “LFG (Theme From Deadpool & Wolverine)” by Rob Simonsen
  • Additionally, Disney Music Emporium is offering a vinyl for Deadpool & Wolverine containing all of these songs. You can find the $39.99 set here.

Read More:


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber