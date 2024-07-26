Funko Debuts “Deadpool & Wolverine” Pop! Yourself Experience at SDCC With Bonus Event Exclusives

Funko returned to San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 with multiple experiences from all of its brands, including Loungefly and Mondo. But the real show-stopper this year was the Funko Pop! Yourself experience, kicked off their new cosplay collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. I was invited to check it out, getting the chance to make Funko Pop! figures of myself and Benji.

Funko Pop! Yourself launched last year online and in Funko’s flagship stores. The Deadpool & Wolverine crossover is available online, but there are a few incentives for SDCC attendees to order and pick theirs up during the event. But I’ll get to those in just a moment. With Funko Pop! Yourself, collectors choose from a variety of skin tones, hairstyles, and colors, and other facial features, like glasses and facial hair, to create a Funko Pop! style version of themselves. And then it’s time to select your body.

Fans can choose from either Deadpool or Wolverine in both a male and female body type. You also get to select two accessories, and this is where an incentive for ordering at SDCC comes in. Among the optional accessories is a TVA datapad, only available at SDCC. But don’t worry, no matter what, you get a bonus Dogpool buddy with your figure.

Another highlight of getting your Funko Pop! Yourself Deadpool & Wolverine figure at SDCC is the ability to get a picture of you and your Pop! Next to a lifesize variant of the same figure, Deadpool or Wolverine.

Funko Pop! Yourself figures ordered at SDCC also come in event-exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine packaging.

Benji and I don’t cosplay in real life, but don’t tell that to our Funko Pop! Yourself figures.

There’s one last SDCC exclusive goodie that comes with the Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pop! Yourself figures – an event lanyard.

And here’s an up-close look at the TCA data pad.

Collectors can protect their one-of-a-kind figures with a Premium Pop! Protector, a wise add-on given the exclusive nature of the packaging when buying at SDCC.

More fun is coming soon from Funko Pop! Yourself. The brand recently added new careers to the wardrobe options, and new sidekick buddies, including cats, dogs, unicorns, and more. 2-Packs allow couples to be bundled together, including options for wearing wedding attire with a toy cake included. And this fall, Funko Pop! Yourself will get into some festive fun with the brand’s first Halloween and Holiday accessories. Click here to learn more about Funko Pop! Yourself and start creating your very own one-of-kind Funko Pop!