Pura Vida to Open New Location in Disney Springs Later This Year

The popular jewelry brand, known for their colorful bracelets, is setting up shop at the premiere shopping district.

Opening later this year, the Town Center located shop will bring the popular jewelry brand to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The company, which was sparked from a 2010 trip to Costa Rica, is known for their hand woven and colorful bracelets.

Founders and friends Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman met two bracelet crafters, Jorge and Joaquin, who they teamed up with to bring these simple friendship bracelets to shoppers around the world.

Growing into a successful business, Pura Vida has expanded dramatically. Now, fans of the brand have a new opportunity to pick up these accessories at Disney Springs.

No opening date for the new retail location has been announced.

