Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Trash Cans Arrive at Disney Springs

Signs of the State associated special district, which was created after the removal of the privately run Reedy Creek District, have shown up in Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Parking garages at Disney Springs

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is the State run governing jurisdiction and special taxing district for Walt Disney World.

Prior to 2023, Disney managed the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave the company authority over the resort's land. After former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed a law that disestablished the self governing district in favor of the new State appointed district.

Recently, the company and the special district reached a new investment agreement that will see Disney spend tens of billions on additions to the resort over the next decade.

