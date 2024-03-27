Craig Mateer Appointed to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

Ron DeSantis has appointed Craig Mateer to his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to WESH2.

  • Mateer is a Florida State University alumni and the founder of CCM Capital Group.
  • A release from the governor’s office says Mateer’s appointment to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is now subject to confirmation from the state Senate.
  • This news comes two weeks after Martin Garcia, the chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, departed the board.
  • And that departure came just a week after Glen Gilzean, the district’s administrator, left to become an interim elections supervisor in Orange County.
  • Stephanie Kopelousos has since replaced Gilzean as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
