Craig Mateer Appointed to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

Ron DeSantis has appointed Craig Mateer to his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to WESH2.

Mateer is a Florida State University alumni and the founder of CCM Capital Group.

A release from the governor’s office says Mateer’s appointment to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is now subject to confirmation from the state Senate.

This news comes two weeks after Martin Garcia, the chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, departed the board

And that departure came just a week after Glen Gilzean, the district’s administrator, left to become

Stephanie Kopelousos has since replaced Gilzean