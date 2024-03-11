Gov. DeSantis Recommends Stephanie Kopelousos to Take Over as Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Administrator

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended top advisor Stephanie Kopelousos to replace Glen Gilzean as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

With that, Kopelousos, who most recently served on DeSantis’ campaign for president, has been recommended by the governor to replace Gilzean.

The board, appointed entirely by DeSantis (and confirmed by the State Senate), still must approve it, but the governor’s office on Monday was already calling it a done deal.

However, it remains unclear whether Gilzean has left the Disney district and if he has continued to receive his $400,000 a year salary while also taking a $205,000 annual paycheck as elections supervisor.

Gilzean has not responded to repeated requests for comment on that issue, although in an email he said he thought it was legal to do both jobs. “I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition as I conclude my duties as the District Administrator and will continue to be available as a resource during the search for my replacement,” he said in a statement Friday.

Before DeSantis tapped her to work on his campaign last summer, Kopelousos was a senior adviser and director of legislative affairs for DeSantis.

