Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Administrator Glen Gilzean Appointed Orange County Elections Supervisor

Glen Gilzean, the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), has been appointed the new Orange County elections supervisor, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- CFTOD administrator Glen Gilzean was appointed to the position of Orange County elections supervisor by Ron DeSantis.
- Gilzean’s appointment will last only until the winner of the election in November takes office in January 2025.
- Gilzean is not currently listed as a candidate for the elections supervisor position.
- He is temporarily taking over for the long-serving Democrat Bill Cowles, who stepped down from the position 11 months before finishing his term.
- Gilzean shared the news on his Facebook page, along with the announcement that CFTOD Chief of Staff Paula J. Hoisington will temporarily fill his role:
- “Thrilled to share a pivotal moment in my journey! Today, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed me as the Supervisor of Elections for Orange County. I'm honored to take on this role with the same passion I did with The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).”
- “During this transition, rest assured that my commitment remains unwavering. I'll be working closely with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless shift while upholding our standards of excellence. I trust in Paula J. Hoisington's leadership as Acting District Administrator during my unavailability.”
- State Rep. Anna Eskamani shared thoughts on Gilzean’s new appointment as it relates to CFTOD:
- “I doubt it’ll be any better with whoever comes next, but Reedy Creek is a mini-city and business and Glen clearly did not manage it well. And it’s key to the long-term success of the state’s economy.”