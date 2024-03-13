Chairman of Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Martin Garcia, Has Stepped Down

Another individual has left the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District a little over a year since its creation.

What’s Happening:

  • The Associated Press reports that Martin Garcia, the chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, has departed the board.
  • This is just a week after Glen Gilzean, the district’s administrator, left to become an interim elections supervisor in Orange County.
  • Garcia hasn’t spoken on his departure.
  • DeSantis has recommended Stephanie Kopelousos, his former senior advisor, to be appointed the new administrator.

