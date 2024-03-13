Chairman of Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Martin Garcia, Has Stepped Down

Another individual has left the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District a little over a year since its creation.
What’s Happening:
- The Associated Press reports that Martin Garcia, the chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, has departed the board.
- This is just a week after Glen Gilzean, the district’s administrator, left to become an interim elections supervisor in Orange County.
- Garcia hasn’t spoken on his departure.
- DeSantis has recommended Stephanie Kopelousos, his former senior advisor, to be appointed the new administrator.
More CFTOD News:
- Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Unanimously Approves New Sexual Harassment Policy Implementation
- Governor DeSantis Celebrates "Good Government" of CFTOD as District Nears One-Year Anniversary
- Disney Appeals Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Central Florida Tourism Oversight District
- Disney Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis and New District Dismissed
- Disney Reportedly Requests Second Delay in Court Case Against Central Florida Tourism Oversight District