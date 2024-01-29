Disney Reportedly Requests Second Delay in Court Case Against Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

Disney has requested a second delay in its ongoing legal battle with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District as they have accused the district of “stonewalling” requests for documents as part of the litigation, according to CBS News.

Disney legal representation accused the CFTOD of hiding something

As a result, Disney has requested a second delay their court case as they continue to attempt to gather these records from the district and the Governor’s office.

Disney is requesting a six month delay from the same judge who granted them one last year.

On the other side, the district is requesting that the judge make an immediate ruling without the need for a full-blown trial.

The requested records include communications about agreements that may have been written or received on CFTOD representatives’ personal electronic devices.

Nick Meros, an attorney for the governor's office, called Disney’s requests "broad and unwieldy."

Disney attorney Stephen Brody explained the company’s request, saying: “It’s a basic inquiry in a case where one of the central issues is whether actions have been directed by or coordinated with the governor’s office to harm Disney.”

