Governor DeSantis Celebrates “Good Government” of CFTOD as District Nears One-Year Anniversary

This morning. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to discuss what’s been done in the district since its creation nearly one year ago.
What’s Happening:
- As WFTV 9 reports, DeSantis made a stop at the CFTOD headquarters, located within the Walt Disney World Resort.
- He was joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly as well as CFTOD chairman Martin Garcia and others.
- During the conference, DeSantis highlighted what he called the “good government” of the district.
- This includes the ability for small businesses to now compete for bids in the district, with the Governor stating that it was previously restricted to Disney-favored vendors.
- DeSantis also made reference to a recent audit of the Reedy Creek Improvement District while explaining how the new board had made changes since.
- The news conference was meant to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
- The bill that created the district was signed by the Governor on February 27th, 2023.