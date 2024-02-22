Governor DeSantis Celebrates “Good Government” of CFTOD as District Nears One-Year Anniversary

This morning. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to discuss what’s been done in the district since its creation nearly one year ago.

What’s Happening:

  • As WFTV 9 reports, DeSantis made a stop at the CFTOD headquarters, located within the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • He was joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly as well as CFTOD chairman Martin Garcia and others.
  • During the conference, DeSantis highlighted what he called the “good government” of the district.
  • This includes the ability for small businesses to now compete for bids in the district, with the Governor stating that it was previously restricted to Disney-favored vendors.
  • DeSantis also made reference to a recent audit of the Reedy Creek Improvement District while explaining how the new board had made changes since.
  • The news conference was meant to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
  • The bill that created the district was signed by the Governor on February 27th, 2023.

