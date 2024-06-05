Walt Disney World Development Agreement Unanimously Approved By Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Last week, Walt Disney World Resort and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District reached a new development agreement. The board has officially voted to advance the development proposal.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board unanimously voted to advance a new development agreement with Walt Disney World.
  • A final hearing and action will take place next week on June 12th at 7:30PM ET.
  • The deal approved significant financial investments for the resort over the next few decades.
  • According to the deal, Disney will invest $8 billion over the next decade with a potential for an additional $9 billion investment in the decade following.
  • The 15-year agreement could bring huge and exciting changes to the resort in the form of attractions, hotels, and improved facilities. This includes the potential of a 5th major theme park, two minor parks, and 14,000 more hotel rooms.
  • You can read more details about the development agreement here.

