Walt Disney World Development Agreement Unanimously Approved By Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Last week, Walt Disney World Resort and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District reached a new development agreement. The board has officially voted to advance the development proposal.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board unanimously voted to advance a new development agreement with Walt Disney World.

A final hearing and action will take place next week on June 12th at 7:30PM ET.

The deal approved significant financial investments for the resort over the next few decades.

According to the deal, Disney will invest $8 billion over the next decade with a potential for an additional $9 billion investment in the decade following.

The 15-year agreement could bring huge and exciting changes to the resort in the form of attractions, hotels, and improved facilities. This includes the potential of a 5th major theme park, two minor parks, and 14,000 more hotel rooms.

Read More: