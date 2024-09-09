Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Win Golden Ticket Awards

The horror event and the fan-favorite attraction have both been awarded for their theme park excellence.

They’ve Got A Golden Ticket:

The Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today are decided by international polls targeted at experienced park enthusiasts. All categories highlight the best of each category, including Best New Attractions, Best Rides, and more.

The Horror event had won the Best Halloween Event Category 15 times in a row, leading them AT to retire the category altogether. However, Halloween Horror Nights was awarded a 2024 Golden Ticket Legend Award for their unbeatable event. You can purchase tickets for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights here

Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios won the award for Best Dark Ride. This is the second year in a row the Star Wars

Rise of the Resistance, which opened in December of 2019 as a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

You can watch a full POV of the attraction below:

