Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Win Golden Ticket Awards

- The Orlando Sentinel reports that Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rise of the Resistance both took home Golden Ticket Awards.
- The Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today are decided by international polls targeted at experienced park enthusiasts. All categories highlight the best of each category, including Best New Attractions, Best Rides, and more.
- The Horror event had won the Best Halloween Event Category 15 times in a row, leading them AT to retire the category altogether. However, Halloween Horror Nights was awarded a 2024 Golden Ticket Legend Award for their unbeatable event. You can purchase tickets for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights here.
- Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios won the award for Best Dark Ride. This is the second year in a row the Star Wars attraction has taken home the Golden Ticket.
- Rise of the Resistance, which opened in December of 2019 as a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, features immersive pre-shows and a trackless ride through a Star Destroyer.
- You can watch a full POV of the attraction below:
