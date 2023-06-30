“Phineas and Ferb” Cast Calls Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge While Stuck on Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland

Dan Povenmire, co-creator and executive producer of the global super-hit Phineas and Ferb, shared a video on TikTok of himself and the cast of the beloved animated series, calling their friend and Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge while they were stuck on Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland.
- In the video, Porvenmire explains that the cast of Phineas and Ferb recently visited Disneyland together and had a great time.
- However, when they all rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance together, the attraction broke down, leaving the guests stuck.
- Rather than simply waiting out the delay, Povenmire decided to call his friend and Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, who led the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The cast proceeded to (jokingly) complain to Trowbridge about the attraction being down, to which the Imagineer replied that he would tell the Resistance to make some new plans.
- Despite the delay, Povenmire does put a note in the video that it is “still the best ride ever.”
- Check out the new video below:
ICYMI – More Phineas and Ferb news:
- Back in January, Povenmire entered into a new overall deal with Disney Branded Television which includes production of 40 all-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb, a second season renewal of the animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel and the development of live-action projects.
- The announcement was made during a presentation at the TCA press tour by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.
- Povenmire created and executive-produced the Disney+ animated adventure movie Phineas and Ferb: The Movie – Candace Against the Universe for which he also was supervising director, and Disney Channel's animated series Milo Murphy's Law, which earned three Emmy Award nominations.
- Known for fully celebrating the art form of animation and its visual, energetic and physical storytelling, Phineas and Ferb was Disney Television Animation's first "creator-driven" animated series. Throughout its production run, Povenmire's original vision remained intact and faithfully interpreted through his and his creative partner Jeff "Swampy" Marsh's creative minds.
- Povenmire wrote and co-wrote some 500 songs for Phineas and Ferb, Milo Murphy's Law and Hamster & Gretel, many of which have become Gen Z favorites and continue to trend on TikTok and other social media platforms where he has built a worldwide fan base.
- Povenmire is known for also providing the voice of the popular Phineas and Ferb character Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz.