“Phineas and Ferb” Cast Calls Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge While Stuck on Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland

Dan Povenmire, co-creator and executive producer of the global super-hit Phineas and Ferb, shared a video on TikTok of himself and the cast of the beloved animated series, calling their friend and Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge while they were stuck on Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland.

In the video, Porvenmire explains that the cast of Phineas and Ferb recently visited Disneyland together and had a great time.

recently visited Disneyland together and had a great time. However, when they all rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Rather than simply waiting out the delay, Povenmire decided to call his friend and Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, who led the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The cast proceeded to (jokingly) complain to Trowbridge about the attraction being down, to which the Imagineer replied that he would tell the Resistance to make some new plans.

Despite the delay, Povenmire does put a note in the video that it is “still the best ride ever.”

Check out the new video below:

