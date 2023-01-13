“Phineas and Ferb” Returning for New Episodes, “Hamster & Gretel” Renewed for Season Two as Co-Creator Dan Povenmire Signs New Overall Deal

In a surprising announcement at today’s Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Disney announced that Phineas and Ferb is returning for a brand-new set of episodes, alongside a new overall deal for co-creator Dan Povenmire.

What’s Happening:

Dan Povenmire, co-creator and executive producer of the global super-hit Phineas and Ferb , has entered into a new overall deal with Disney Branded Television which includes production of 40 all-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb , a second season renewal of the animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel

Povenmire created and executive-produced the Disney+ Phineas and Ferb: The Movie – Candace Against the Universe for which he also was supervising director, and Disney Channel Milo Murphy's Law , which earned three Emmy Award nominations.

Known for fully celebrating the art form of animation and its visual, energetic and physical storytelling, Phineas and Ferb was Disney Television Animation's first "creator-driven" animated series. Throughout its production run, Povenmire's original vision remained intact and faithfully interpreted through his and his creative partner Jeff "Swampy" Marsh's creative minds.

What They’re Saying: