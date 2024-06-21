Star Wars Star Daisy Ridley Visits Disneyland, Rides Rise of the Resistance, Even Meets Rey Ahead of New Movie

Today via several “Stories” on her official Instagram account, Star Wars sequel trilogy actress Daisy Ridley shared that she visited the original Disneyland in Southern California, rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and even met her own doppelganger in the form of the Rey character who roams Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s happening:
- Actress Daisy Ridley (who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) visited Disneyland today in Anaheim, California, and enthusiastically shared Instagram Stories about her time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Ridley posted about the pre-show for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, which indeed features her returning to the role of Rey as a hologram.
- She also shared a moment of her interacting with a Disneyland Cast Member who portrays Rey in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, with Chewbacca also joining in on the conversation.
- We know that Daisy Ridley has visited Disneyland and Galaxy’s Edge at least once before– during the press junket for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the fall of 2019.
- Ridley is set to return to the role of Rey Skywalker for a new theatrical movie set in the era of the New Jedi Order, as announced at Star Wars Celebration in London last year.
What they’re saying:
- Daisy Ridley (via Instagram): “Being IN the (top rated!) ride at Disneyland is MAD!!!” (accompanying video of herself–twice over– in the pre-show for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance)
- “Surrealist!!! Ft. Philander, the best Disneyland tour guide there ever was.” (accompanying a photo of Ridley meeting Rey and Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge)
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open daily at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and Walt Disney World in Florida.
