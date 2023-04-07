New “Star Wars” Film Sees Return of Daisy Ridley As Rey In “New Jedi Order” Era

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took the stage at Star Wars Celebration in London earlier today, revealing that three new Star Wars films were in the works, one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey, set more than a decade after the sequel trilogy.

What’s Happening:

At Star Wars Celebration Europe, plenty of announcements have already been made, but a new timeline reveals a production that is set 15 years after the sequel trilogy.

Helmed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, this new film will focus on the New Jedi Order, and Daisy Ridley (who played Rey in the sequel trilogy, starting with Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will be returning to reprise her role.

Daisy Ridley will return as Rey to start the New Jedi Order . #StarWars #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/V7klRh4gLZ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 7, 2023

The new film will be set after the events of Episode IX, and while full plot and details were not unveiled, it is expected that Rey will be tasked with rebuilding the all-but-extinct Jedi.

is helming the sequel, based on a script from Steven Knight ( ). Obaid-Chinoy was previously attached to direct a script from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, but those two reportedly left the project earlier this year. The announcement came at Star Wars Celebration from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who announced this project as one of three new Star Wars films, which will expand the Star Wars timeline into the future and the distant past, as well as exploring the war between the New Republic and the rise of the First Order from the sequel films. One of the films was also described as a “theatrical event” from Dave Filoni, that ties all the Star Wars series on Disney+