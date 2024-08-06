Disney Hiking Streaming Prices This Fall, New Continuous Playlists Headed to Disney+

Disney is raising prices on its streaming services this fall — while also introducing continuous playlists.

What’s happening:

Effective October 17th, the monthly prices for Disney+ Hulu ESPN

For example, Disney+ With Ads will climb to $9.99 a month versus the current $7.99 a month.

The No Ads option will go to $15.99 a month or $159.99 per year — up from $13.99 per month or $139.99 a year currently.

However, some options such as the Duo Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads) are staying at the current price.

Additionally, Disney recently introduced new bundle options with Max

Below is a table with the rest of the changes

Service and Plan Type Current Monthly Price New Monthly Price (Oct. 17) New Annual Price Disney+ With Ads $7.99 $9.99 N/A Disney+ No Ads $13.99 $15.99 $159.99 Hulu With Ads $7.99 $9.99 $99.99 Hulu No Ads $17.99 $18.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads $10.99 $11.99 $119.99 Duo Basic (With Ads) $9.99 $10.99 N/A Duo Premium (No Ads) $19.99 $19.99 N/A Hulu+ Live TV With Ads $76.99 $82.99 N/A Hulu+ Live TV No Ads $89.99 $95.99 N/A

Continuous playlists:

Ahead of these price hikes, Disney+ is introducing new Continuous Playlists.

On September 4th, the platform will introduce ABC

With ABC News Live, subscribers can keep up on the latest news as well as view special live events and in-depth reports.

Meanwhile, the preschool playlists will include series and shorts from the likes of Sofia the First , The Lion Guard , Puppy Dog Pals , and Minnie’s Bow-Toons .

Additionally, later this fall, four more continuous playlists will be added: Seasonal Content : Collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog Epic Stories: A compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel Star Wars Throwbacks: A destination for nostalgic pop culture content Real Life: A lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories

While reports had indicated

What they’re saying:

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+: “Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether its news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”