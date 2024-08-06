Disney Hiking Streaming Prices This Fall, New Continuous Playlists Headed to Disney+

Disney is raising prices on its streaming services this fall — while also introducing continuous playlists.

What’s happening:

  • Effective October 17th, the monthly prices for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will increase.
  • For example, Disney+ With Ads will climb to $9.99 a month versus the current $7.99 a month.
  • The No Ads option will go to $15.99 a month or $159.99 per year — up from $13.99 per month or $139.99 a year currently.
  • However, some options such as the Duo Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads) are staying at the current price.
  • Additionally, Disney recently introduced new bundle options with Max.
  • Below is a table with the rest of the changes

Service and Plan Type

Current Monthly Price

New Monthly Price (Oct. 17)

New Annual Price

Disney+ With Ads

$7.99

$9.99

N/A

Disney+ No Ads

$13.99

$15.99

$159.99

Hulu With Ads

$7.99

$9.99

$99.99

Hulu No Ads

$17.99

$18.99

N/A

ESPN+ With Ads

$10.99

$11.99

$119.99

Duo Basic (With Ads)

$9.99

$10.99

N/A

Duo Premium (No Ads)

$19.99

$19.99

N/A

Hulu+ Live TV With Ads

$76.99

$82.99

N/A

Hulu+ Live TV No Ads

$89.99

$95.99

N/A

Continuous playlists:

  • Ahead of these price hikes, Disney+ is introducing new Continuous Playlists.
  • On September 4th, the platform will introduce ABC New Live as well as a playlist for preschool content.
  • With ABC News Live, subscribers can keep up on the latest news as well as view special live events and in-depth reports.
  • Meanwhile, the preschool playlists will include series and shorts from the likes of Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.
  • Additionally, later this fall, four more continuous playlists will be added:
    • Seasonal Content: Collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog
    • Epic Stories: A compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
    • Throwbacks: A destination for nostalgic pop culture content
    • Real Life: A lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories
  • While reports had indicated that “always on” channels were coming to Disney+, this is the first time the streamer has confirmed plans.

What they’re saying:

  • Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+: “Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether its news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
