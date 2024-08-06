Disney Hiking Streaming Prices This Fall, New Continuous Playlists Headed to Disney+

Disney is raising prices on its streaming services this fall — while also introducing continuous playlists.
What’s happening:
- Effective October 17th, the monthly prices for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will increase.
- For example, Disney+ With Ads will climb to $9.99 a month versus the current $7.99 a month.
- The No Ads option will go to $15.99 a month or $159.99 per year — up from $13.99 per month or $139.99 a year currently.
- However, some options such as the Duo Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads) are staying at the current price.
- Additionally, Disney recently introduced new bundle options with Max.
- Below is a table with the rest of the changes
Service and Plan Type
Current Monthly Price
New Monthly Price (Oct. 17)
New Annual Price
Disney+ With Ads
$7.99
$9.99
N/A
Disney+ No Ads
$13.99
$15.99
$159.99
Hulu With Ads
$7.99
$9.99
$99.99
Hulu No Ads
$17.99
$18.99
N/A
ESPN+ With Ads
$10.99
$11.99
$119.99
Duo Basic (With Ads)
$9.99
$10.99
N/A
Duo Premium (No Ads)
$19.99
$19.99
N/A
Hulu+ Live TV With Ads
$76.99
$82.99
N/A
Hulu+ Live TV No Ads
$89.99
$95.99
N/A
Continuous playlists:
- Ahead of these price hikes, Disney+ is introducing new Continuous Playlists.
- On September 4th, the platform will introduce ABC New Live as well as a playlist for preschool content.
- With ABC News Live, subscribers can keep up on the latest news as well as view special live events and in-depth reports.
- Meanwhile, the preschool playlists will include series and shorts from the likes of Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.
- Additionally, later this fall, four more continuous playlists will be added:
- Seasonal Content: Collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog
- Epic Stories: A compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
- Throwbacks: A destination for nostalgic pop culture content
- Real Life: A lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories
- While reports had indicated that “always on” channels were coming to Disney+, this is the first time the streamer has confirmed plans.
What they’re saying:
- Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+: “Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether its news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”
