Disney+ Could Soon Feature Always-On Channels Similar To Other Streaming Platforms

Disney+ could soon feature always-on channels dedicated to Star Wars and Marvel shows, according to a report from The Information.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ could potentially feature always-on channels, which are reportedly similar to those on free ad-supported streaming services like Pluto or Tubi, that could take away the choice when it comes to picking out what to watch next.
- In addition to Star Wars and Marvel series, Disney’s lineup of channels could feature stations that continuously stream classic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and even films from 20th Century Studios or more. Whatever can be categorized that is already on Disney+.
- Viewers would need a Disney Plus subscription to tune in to the channels, however, they will likely still contain ads just like traditional linear television.
- The new always-on channels on Disney+ are largely speculated and not confirmed. However, the rumored move aligns with Disney’s goals of keeping viewers using the Disney Plus app, which now includes a category tile for Hulu.
- The rumored move also comes with the growing popularity of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST). A report from Bloomberg last week reveals viewers are spending more time watching the Fox-owned Tubi when compared to Peacock, Max, and Paramount Plus. Amazon also houses always-on channels within Prime Video through its FAST service Freevee. However, unlike the rumored Disney+ FAST offering, anyone can watch Freevee without a subscription through the service’s dedicated app.
- The appeal of these services is largely in that fans can just tune to one of the channels without having to scroll a selection of particular show to watch, especially if it’s content the viewer is already familiar with.
