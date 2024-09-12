“An Almost Christmas Story” Premiering on Disney+ This Fall

The third and final installment of Alfonso Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection, An Almost Christmas Story will be premiering on Disney+ this fall.
- An Almost Christmas Story will be premiering this fall on Disney+.
- The short film is inspired by the true story that happened in 2020 when an owl named Rocky was rescued from the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (the name “Rocky” is short for Rockefeller).
- This is the third and last installment of Alfonso Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection.
- Le Pupille directed by Alice Rohrwacher and The Shepherd directed by Iain Softley are also both streaming on Disney+.
About An Almost Christmas Story:
- An Almost Christmas Story follows Moon, a young owl who gets stuck in a Christmas tree at Rockefeller Plaza.
- While trying to escape, Moon becomes friends with a lost girl named Luna.
- Together they go on adventures, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming a friendship as they get back home to their parents.
Voice Cast:
- Cary Christopher as Moon
- Estella Madrigal as Luna
- Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl
- Mamoudou Athie as Pelly
- Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog
- Gianna Joseph as Peaky
- Phil Rosenthal as Punt
- Natasha Lyonne as Pat
- John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer
