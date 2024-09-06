New YA Adaption Of “Phantom Of The Opera” In Works For Disney+

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The Phantom of the Opera may no longer be on Broadway, but it looks like a new interpretation of the story might be heading to Disney+.


What’s Happening:
  • Deadline has shared that Disney+ is beginning work on Phantom, a YA adaptation of the famous Gaston Leroux novel, Phantom of the Opera.
  • This new project marks Kenny Ortega’s return to Disney, who is set to direct and executive produce the film.
  • Giovanni M. Porta wrote the script for this new adaptation that, according to sources, is being eyed as a possible franchise for Disney Branded Entertainment (a la Descendants).
  • While it’s still in the early phases, Phantom is being set up as a return-to-form for Disney Branded Entertainment.

More Disney+ News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight