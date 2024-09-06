New YA Adaption Of “Phantom Of The Opera” In Works For Disney+

The Phantom of the Opera may no longer be on Broadway, but it looks like a new interpretation of the story might be heading to Disney+.

Deadline has shared Phantom , a YA adaptation of the famous Gaston Leroux novel, Phantom of the Opera .

, a YA adaptation of the famous Gaston Leroux novel, . This new project marks Kenny Ortega’s return to Disney, who is set to direct and executive produce the film.

Giovanni M. Porta wrote the script for this new adaptation that, according to sources, is being eyed as a possible franchise for Disney Branded Entertainment (a la Descendants ).

). While it’s still in the early phases, Phantom is being set up as a return-to-form for Disney Branded Entertainment.

