New YA Adaption Of “Phantom Of The Opera” In Works For Disney+

The Phantom of the Opera may no longer be on Broadway, but it looks like a new interpretation of the story might be heading to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared that Disney+ is beginning work on Phantom, a YA adaptation of the famous Gaston Leroux novel, Phantom of the Opera.
- This new project marks Kenny Ortega’s return to Disney, who is set to direct and executive produce the film.
- Giovanni M. Porta wrote the script for this new adaptation that, according to sources, is being eyed as a possible franchise for Disney Branded Entertainment (a la Descendants).
- While it’s still in the early phases, Phantom is being set up as a return-to-form for Disney Branded Entertainment.
