Newly Awarded Disney Legend Joe Rohde Unboxes His Award In Humorous Video

Newly minted Disney Legend Joe Rohde has been sent his Disney Legend statue…now he just has to unwrap it and fortunately, he made a video showing the process.

What’s Happening:

Former Disney Imagineer, and now Disney Legend Joe Rohde, has shared a new video where he unboxes his recently awarded Disney Legend statue.

The video, which he himself calls a “highlight reel” of his “incredibly long unboxing” of the statue, humorously shows Rohde struggling with the shrink wrap and packaging that is meant to protect his statue.

On brand, Rohde captioned his set of videos revealing where the award will sit in his home, “Somewhere between the books, bones, fossils, tribal statues, and ethnic masks this will find a home. Hopefully, the spirit of Mickey will now be too freaked out sharing a place of honor with a yam mask from Papua New Guinea and an Acheulean hand axe.”

Known widely for his contributions to Disney Imagineering, especially as the creative director of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Disney Legends Award honors artists and visionaries throughout The Walt Disney Company’s history who have pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence.

Last month, Rohde was in this year’s class of inductees that were presented with their honor during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California. You can check out the presentation of his award during the ceremony in our video below, which also includes an appearance (via video) by Jane Goodall and the Tam Tam Drummers from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

For more about this year’s class of Disney Legends, which also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Frank Oz, and more, be sure to check out our article here.