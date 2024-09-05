New “Bluey Minisodes” Available on Disney+ October 7th

Today Disney Branded Television announced that in October the next seven Bluey Minisodes will be available.

What’s Happening:

If you know someone who is a Bluey fan, mark your calendars for October 7th, as the next seven Bluey Minisodes episodes will be available to stream on Disney+

They will also be available on Disney Jr., Disney Channel

Bluey Minisodes are a collection of one- to three-minute shorts with the first group of episodes released back in July.

New Bluey Minisodes:

Tattoo Shop : Dad visits the tattoo shop wanting skulls and snakes, but when he sees the art, it's not quite what he imagined.

Phoney : Everyone wants to sit back and relax listening to some music except Unicorse, who keeps getting Phony to change the tune.

Blocks : Bluey and Bingo ask Nana not to let their tower fall until they come back, so they try to live in their smallish unit without it falling over.

Government : Dad types a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children while using Bingo's back as a typewriter.

Drums : Bingo and Mom are in a music store when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.

Browny Bear : Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate when someone keeps tapping on people's shoulders and then disappearing.

: Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate when someone keeps tapping on people's shoulders and then disappearing. Whirlpool : In the paddling pool, the kids jump into the swirling current of a whirlpool they create.