New “Bluey Minisodes” Available on Disney+ October 7th

Today Disney Branded Television announced that in October the next seven Bluey Minisodes will be available.

What’s Happening:

  • If you know someone who is a Bluey fan, mark your calendars for October 7th, as the next seven Bluey Minisodes episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT.

  • They will also be available on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.
  • Bluey Minisodes are a collection of one- to three-minute shorts with the first group of episodes released back in July.
  • There will be a third and final batch that will be released, but more details will be given later.

New Bluey Minisodes:

  • Tattoo Shop: Dad visits the tattoo shop wanting skulls and snakes, but when he sees the art, it's not quite what he imagined.
  • Phoney: Everyone wants to sit back and relax listening to some music except Unicorse, who keeps getting Phony to change the tune.
  • Blocks: Bluey and Bingo ask Nana not to let their tower fall until they come back, so they try to live in their smallish unit without it falling over.
  • Government: Dad types a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children while using Bingo’s back as a typewriter.
  • Drums: Bingo and Mom are in a music store when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.
  • Browny Bear: Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate when someone keeps tapping on people's shoulders and then disappearing.
  • Whirlpool: In the paddling pool, the kids jump into the swirling current of a whirlpool they create.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
