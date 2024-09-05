New “Bluey Minisodes” Available on Disney+ October 7th

Today Disney Branded Television announced that in October the next seven Bluey Minisodes will be available.
- If you know someone who is a Bluey fan, mark your calendars for October 7th, as the next seven Bluey Minisodes episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT.
- They will also be available on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.
- Bluey Minisodes are a collection of one- to three-minute shorts with the first group of episodes released back in July.
- There will be a third and final batch that will be released, but more details will be given later.
New Bluey Minisodes:
- Tattoo Shop: Dad visits the tattoo shop wanting skulls and snakes, but when he sees the art, it's not quite what he imagined.
- Phoney: Everyone wants to sit back and relax listening to some music except Unicorse, who keeps getting Phony to change the tune.
- Blocks: Bluey and Bingo ask Nana not to let their tower fall until they come back, so they try to live in their smallish unit without it falling over.
- Government: Dad types a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children while using Bingo’s back as a typewriter.
- Drums: Bingo and Mom are in a music store when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.
- Browny Bear: Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate when someone keeps tapping on people's shoulders and then disappearing.
- Whirlpool: In the paddling pool, the kids jump into the swirling current of a whirlpool they create.
