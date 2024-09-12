Make-A-Wish Families Live Their Own Star Wars Adventures at the Disneyland Resort

19 Make-A-Wish children were celebrated at the Disneyland Resort this week as they joined the first-ever, multi-day Star Wars-themed wish event – “Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure.”

What’s Happening:

During their five days of fun, these wish kids and their families were able to explore all that the Disneyland Resort has to offer, with a decidedly Star Wars spin.

But the highlight came as “Blaze Your Path: The Finale” Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The festivities also included a kick-off celebration with special photo moments, a fun-filled dinner and dessert party designed just for them, and the opportunity to build their own droid and participate in a thrilling scavenger hunt, to find the missing pieces to their own lightsaber.

The families are currently enjoying the rest of their visit to the Disneyland Resort with a stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Since the very first official wish was granted at the Disneyland Resort, Disney has helped fulfill more than 155,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish, making it the largest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish.

For more information on Make-A-Wish, be sure to visit the foundation’s official website

What They’re Saying:

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and Make-A-Wish America board member: “We’re humbled that so many children choose Disney to make their dreams come true. We’re constantly finding innovative and uniquely Disney ways to grant wishes at our parks and experiences around the world.”

Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America: "It's a testament to the passion and commitment to the Make-A-Wish mission that Disney continues to find new and creative ways to deliver truly life-changing experiences for wish kids and their families. This event gives wish kids and their families a chance to feel like a normal family again – perhaps for the first time since the start of their medical journey. The stress, fear and anxiety that come with their illness are the furthest things from their minds."