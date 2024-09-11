Make-A-Wish Families Will Live Their Own Star Wars Adventure with Special Show at Disneyland Tonight

The first-ever multi-day Make-A-Wish event at the Disneyland Resort is set to conclude with a very special Star Wars themed show tonight in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- 19 wish kids and their families have been visiting the Disneyland Resort this week as part of the first-ever multi-day Star Wars themed wish event curated just for them.
- Tonight, on the evening of September 11th, they’ll be living their own Star Wars adventure during “Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure” – taking place in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Set to begin at 8:00 p.m., all Disneyland guests are invited to watch the wish families alongside Rey, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca and members of the Resistance as they rally against the First Order.
- Be sure to cheer on these fellow fans as they help save the day using the power of the Force!
- Our thanks to Nick Tierce on X (formerly Twitter) for first noticing this special offering.
- This isn’t the first time that Make-A-Wish has been celebrated within Galaxy’s Edge, as the foundation and Disney honored their partnership’s 40th anniversary back in 2021 with the “Galaxy of Wishes” fundraising event.
- For more information on Make-A-Wish, be sure to visit the foundation’s official website.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Third Magic Key Halloween Time Collectible Card to Feature Jafar from “Aladdin”
- New Magic Key Exclusive Ice Cream Float Sampler Arrives at Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe
- Menu Items Coming to Disneyland Resort for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month
- Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2025 Moonlight Magic Event Dates, Adds More 2024 Events
- Alien Sipper Debuts at Disney Parks as Part of Halloween Season
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com