Make-A-Wish Families Will Live Their Own Star Wars Adventure with Special Show at Disneyland Tonight

The first-ever multi-day Make-A-Wish event at the Disneyland Resort is set to conclude with a very special Star Wars themed show tonight in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

  • 19 wish kids and their families have been visiting the Disneyland Resort this week as part of the first-ever multi-day Star Wars themed wish event curated just for them.
  • Tonight, on the evening of September 11th, they’ll be living their own Star Wars adventure during “Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure” – taking place in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Set to begin at 8:00 p.m., all Disneyland guests are invited to watch the wish families alongside Rey, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca and members of the Resistance as they rally against the First Order.
  • Be sure to cheer on these fellow fans as they help save the day using the power of the Force!
  • Our thanks to Nick Tierce on X (formerly Twitter) for first noticing this special offering.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning