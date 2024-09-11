Make-A-Wish Families Will Live Their Own Star Wars Adventure with Special Show at Disneyland Tonight

The first-ever multi-day Make-A-Wish event at the Disneyland Resort is set to conclude with a very special Star Wars themed show tonight in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

19 wish kids and their families have been visiting the Disneyland Resort this week as part of the first-ever multi-day Star Wars themed wish event curated just for them.

Tonight, on the evening of September 11th, they’ll be living their own Star Wars adventure during “Blaze Your Path: A Star Wars Adventure” – taking place in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Set to begin at 8:00 p.m., all Disneyland guests are invited to watch the wish families alongside Rey, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca and members of the Resistance as they rally against the First Order.

Be sure to cheer on these fellow fans as they help save the day using the power of the Force!

Our thanks to Nick Tierce on X (formerly Twitter) for first noticing this special offering.

Something very special is happening in Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland today…. pic.twitter.com/y7vUcwa05q — Nick Tierce (@nickytea) September 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Make-A-Wish has been celebrated within Galaxy’s Edge, as the foundation and Disney honored their partnership’s 40th anniversary back in 2021 with the “Galaxy of Wishes” fundraising event

For more information on Make-A-Wish, be sure to visit the foundation’s official website

