Third Magic Key Halloween Time Collectible Card to Feature “Aladdin”‘s Jafar

The villain themed Halloween collectible trading cards began releasing on August 26th. In the first week, Key holders were able to pick up the Evil Queen collectible card with week two featuring Ursula.

Magic Key Collectibles:

Disneyland Magic Key Instagram

The Aladdin villain, who can be viewed in his human and genie forms, is the second to last card in the villain series.

While supplies last, Magic Key holders can pick up this complimentary collectible at Disneyana at Disneyland Park or Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure

Disney will reveal their last card next week, so make sure you keep an eye on the DisneylandMagicKey Instagram.

Tickets and Park reservations are required to pick up the Jafar trading card. Limit 1 card per week, per Magic Key Holder.

Read More Disneyland Resort: