Disneyland has no shortage of iconic foods like churros, Mickey beignets, corn dogs, and beyond. However, beyond the heavier foods you’ll find at Disneyland, there are several great options for enjoying a healthier dining experience at the parks.

We will share some of the best healthy foods that still taste great at Disneyland, some healthy snack ideas, and more. Keep reading for our top 5 tips for eating healthy at Disneyland!

1) Find healthy snacks at fruit stands. If you’re looking for some smaller snacks to keep you full between meals, you’ll find several fruit stands throughout the parks. These stands will offer options like Cuties, apples, pineapple spears, pickles, hummus, mini Babybel cheeses, veggie cups, and more. These fruit stands provide a variety of healthy options if you’re looking for a quick and easy snack during the day!

2) Explore healthy meals at table-service restaurants. You’ll find some of the best healthy offerings at table-service restaurants, including some great options located at the Disneyland Resort Hotels.

One of our favorite Disneyland restaurants, GCH Craftsman Bar, has some standout healthy options like its delicious Poke Bowl or Seared Salmon Salad. Another Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurant with healthy offerings is the Palm Breeze Bar, which has a menu of several healthy choices including an Heirloom Beet Salad, Coctel de Mariscos, and more. You can find healthy options in the parks as well at some of the best Disneyland restaurants like Lamplight Lounge. We also love these as an escape from the Disneyland crowds.

3) You can also pack your own food or snacks to bring into the parks if you want full control over what you are eating at Disneyland. As long as you adhere to Disneyland’s rules for bringing food, you can take any food that would store well in a cooler with a reusable ice pack.

You can also bring your own healthy snacks to the parks as well to stay energized throughout the day. Snacks like nuts and trail mix, dried fruit, granola or protein bars, and hummus packs with veggie sticks make for great options. See more of our healthy Disney snack ideas here. If you need to buy some perishable items, you can order groceries and have them delivered to your hotel.

4) If you’re visiting with kids, know that Kids’ POWER Packs are available at several Disneyland quick-service restaurants and include an assortment of healthy snack items: a yogurt smoothie, a Cuties Mandarin orange, carrots, and whole-grain fish crackers, with a drink choice of lowfat milk or water.

You’ll find this option available at various locations like Galactic Grill, Red Rose Taverne, etc. These POWER Packs make for a convenient, healthy snacking option for kids with plenty of variety. See details on the top Disneyland restaurants for kids here.

5) Try a salad at quick-service locations. You’ll find interesting and healthier meal options at some of our favorite Disneyland quick-service locations, like the skewers from Bengal Barbecue, the Felucian Kefta & Hummus Garden Spread from Docking Bay 7, and the Veggie Wrap from Galactic Grill. Beyond these standout options, salads are another great alternative available at several quick-service locations.

Some of our favorites include the Grilled Chicken Salad at Smokejumpers Grill and the Cranberry-Pecan Salad from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe. You can also ask for the dressing on the side for salads to keep this option a bit healthier.

For our full list of top Disneyland healthy meals and snacks, see our guide to the best Disneyland healthy food options!

