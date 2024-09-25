Oil Spill on Main Street U.S.A. Causes a Delayed Opening at Disneyland Park

Guests were packed in the Esplanade waiting for Disneyland to open its gates this morning after the incident. Disney California Adventure was still able to open on time.

Disneyland Delays:

The OC Register

Opening shortly after the scheduled 8AM opening time, guests were directed away from Main Street U.S.A through backstage walkways on the east side of the land.

The delay caused massive crowds to form in front of the park's gates, as Disneyland usually opens up for guests to begin entering Main Street U.S.A. prior to the scheduled park opening time.

BeautifulTomorrow TV shared a short clip of the “total chaos” from this morning with entry lines stretching all the way to Disney California Adventure’s entrance.

TOTAL CHOAS at Disneyland for park opening this morning! It's been reported that there was a flood on Main Street USA. #DisneyParks #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/yLhpABuNG6 — BeautifulTomorrow TV (@BTomMorrowTV) September 25, 2024

Guests within the park were able to capture the cleanup, which extended all the way to the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Gothic Rosie snapped a photo for Instagram showing off the custodial Cast Members cleaning up the area.

