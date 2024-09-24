Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save 25% On Select Premium Rooms at the Disneyland Resort This Fall

Disney Visa Cardmembers can experience an additional exclusive discount at the California located resort.

Disney Discounts:

Disney Visa Cardholders can save up to 25% on select premium room types at the Disneyland Resort on trips from October 20th to December 19th, 2024.

Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, this deal is valid for Sunday through Thursday Nights only.

This deal must be booked by December 9th with a checkout date no later than December 20th.

To book this incredible deal, call the Disneyland Hotel Reservation number at (714)956-6425 and make sure you mention the Disney Visa discount.

Disney Visa Cardmembers visiting Disneyland Resort have plenty of exclusive ways to experience the magic. Cardmembers can save up to 10% on select dining and merchandise purchases while using their Disney Visa Card as well as access exclusive photo pass opportunities at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

For those looking for a more exclusive experience at the park, Disney Visa cardmembers can also embark on VIP Tours at up to 15% off.

Additionally, guests visiting Curl Surf, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop or Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops will receive 10% off select purchases.

Wetzel’s Pretzels in Downtown Disney offers a massive 20% off discount to Disney Visa members.

You can view all of the amazing Disney Visa Disneyland Resort perks here

For those interested in more information on Chase’s Disney Visa cards can visit their website here

