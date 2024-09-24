Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save 25% On Select Premium Rooms at the Disneyland Resort This Fall

Disney Visa Cardmembers can experience an additional exclusive discount at the California located resort.
Disney Discounts:
- Disney Visa Cardholders can save up to 25% on select premium room types at the Disneyland Resort on trips from October 20th to December 19th, 2024.
- Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, this deal is valid for Sunday through Thursday Nights only.
- This deal must be booked by December 9th with a checkout date no later than December 20th.
- To book this incredible deal, call the Disneyland Hotel Reservation number at (714)956-6425 and make sure you mention the Disney Visa discount.
- Disney Visa Cardmembers visiting Disneyland Resort have plenty of exclusive ways to experience the magic. Cardmembers can save up to 10% on select dining and merchandise purchases while using their Disney Visa Card as well as access exclusive photo pass opportunities at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- For those looking for a more exclusive experience at the park, Disney Visa cardmembers can also embark on VIP Tours at up to 15% off.
- Additionally, guests visiting Curl Surf, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop or Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops will receive 10% off select purchases.
- Wetzel’s Pretzels in Downtown Disney offers a massive 20% off discount to Disney Visa members.
- You can view all of the amazing Disney Visa Disneyland Resort perks here.
- For those interested in more information on Chase’s Disney Visa cards can visit their website here.
Read More Disney: