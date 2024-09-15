Disney Visa Card Member Exclusive Super Hero Photo Experience Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Disney Visa Card members can have a swinging good time at a new exclusive photo experience at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Visa Card members can now enjoy an exclusive photo experience with Spider-Man, or other super heroes, at Disney California Adventure.
  • This private location just for card members is located near Stage 17 in Hollywood Land, between Mickey’s PhilharMagic and Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue.
  • The Disneyland.com page for this experience notes that you’ll be able to “pose for special photos with some legendary Super Heroes,” but features a photo of Spider-Man – likely meaning you’ll be able to meet with the web slinger here.
  • Other possible characters have not been confirmed at this time.
  • The Disney Visa Cardmember Heroic Encounter is available from 3:00-6:00 p.m. daily through September 30th.

