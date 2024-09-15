Disney Visa Card Member Exclusive Super Hero Photo Experience Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Disney Visa Card members can have a swinging good time at a new exclusive photo experience at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Card members can now enjoy an exclusive photo experience with Spider-Man, or other super heroes, at Disney California Adventure.

This private location just for card members is located near Stage 17 in Hollywood Land, between Mickey’s PhilharMagic

The Disneyland.com page for this experience notes that you’ll be able to “pose for special photos with some legendary Super Heroes,” but features a photo of Spider-Man – likely meaning you’ll be able to meet with the web slinger here.

Other possible characters have not been confirmed at this time.

The Disney Visa Cardmember Heroic Encounter is available from 3:00-6:00 p.m. daily through September 30th.

More Disneyland Resort News: