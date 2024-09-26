A Torrance Mother was Handcuffed and Arrested at Disney California Adventure After Sneaking Her Children into the Park

A video on social media went viral after the 26-year-old woman was escorted out of Disney California Adventure in handcuffs.

Disneyland officials shared that the Torrance woman had attempted to bring her children into the park without paying for tickets, which is something she had done prior.

When approached by Disneyland security Cast Members, the woman was reportedly uncooperative prompting the Anaheim Police Department to be called. The woman was booked and released with a citation.

Police said that the woman is suspected of having brought her children into the park without a ticket at least four times in the past two months.

Police also stated Disneyland offered to allow the woman to purchase tickets for her two over-3-year-olds to stay in the park, but the woman refused.

In the video, the minnie-ear adorned woman can be seen yelling obscenities as she was escorted past the Jumpin’ Jellyfish

