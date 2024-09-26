“The Golden Bachelorette” Has a Day “Chock” Full of Adventure at Disneyland

For the first time in Bachelor series history, The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos took potential suitor Chock on a date to The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland!
- In a clip from the latest episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan arrives by the Disneyland Railroad to a waiting Chock, as he’s about to experience Disneyland for the first time in 30 years.
- The two learn more about each other as they make their way around the park, experiencing attractions such as Dumbo The Flying Elephant and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and even meeting R2-D2 in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Watch the magic unfold and see why Chock says Joan could be the one in the clip below.
- More of Joan and Chock’s day at Disneyland can be seen in this humorous Instagram video, where Joan asks if Chock will accept her churro.
- After the success of The Golden Bachelor last fall, The Golden Bachelorette spotlights a second chance at love for one woman in her golden years.
- The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.
- The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and arrives the next day on Hulu.
