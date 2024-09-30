Nightmare Grog And Souvenir Cup Coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

A special new drink and a special new cup are on their way to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, and they’re perfect for Halloween….or Christmas?

What’s Happening:

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, the fan-favorite lounge at Disneyland Hotel, is serving up some special holiday fun (we’ll let you decide WHICH holiday) with the Nightmare Grog, coming exclusively to the location starting tomorrow, October 1st.

The Nightmare Grog is a specialty beverage, consisting of DOLE Whip Mango and Pineapple with a hint of Gorilla Grog.

The specialty drink is also served up in a collectible cup based on the classic film, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. For a souvenir cup, it’s awfully fun featuring a sculpted swirl alongside imagery of Jack Skellington as Santa Claus as depicted in the film. However, some fans of Trader Sam’s and their lengthy history of elaborate and highly detailed souvenir glassware might be a bit disappointed with its simplicity.

Disney has announced that the drink and cup will be available at Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel starting October 1st, but did not reveal an end date for the offering.

As of press time, this offering was exclusive to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel in the Disneyland Resort

