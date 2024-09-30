Disneyland Resort Contributes Over $1 Million in Grants to Local Non-Profits and School Districts

Earlier this month, Disneyland VoluntEARS also participated in the Canstruction Orange County event, providing over 8,000 cans of non-perishables to local communities near the resort.

Local Magic:

As Disneyland in Anaheim, CA heads into its eighth year of its community workforce development initiative, Disney Parks Blog

The initiative was created to help foster workforce growth for jobseekers and students.

In addition to the financial contribution, Disney’s VoluntEARS continue to work with the local nonprofits, providing mentorship, training workshops, skills development and more.

Since its creation in 2017, the Disneyland Resort

The blog gave fans a sneak peak at two of the amazing organizations that will receive part of the significant grants. Caterina’s Club For nearly 20 years, Caterina’s Club has set out to provide meals, housing, and job training to homeless and low-income families in Southern California. With the new grant, the non-profit is looking to expand their Hospitality Program, which will provide high school students with opportunities to explore their potential in the hospitality and service industries. The non-profit was this year’s celebrated charity during the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. Love Anaheim Launched back in 2016, the non-profit connects volunteers with service project opportunities in the City of Anaheim. With the funding from their grant, Love Anaheim will expand their Better Way Anaheim program, which helps people experiencing homelessness with training and a path to employment. In addition, the non-profit and Disney VoluntEARS will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney’s service program to pack care kits for the Anaheim Inclement Weather Shelter Network as well as participate in park cleanup projects.



What They’re Saying:

Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort: “Following the approval of DisneylandForward, our expanding investment in the Anaheim community and dedication to workforce development remains a top priority for us. That’s why we are so proud to continue supporting schools and nonprofits that are empowering the next generation of leaders. The incredible work these organizations are doing to make a positive impact in our community is truly inspiring, and we are honored to support their efforts.”

Read More Disneyland Resort: