Set Off on an Adventure to Batuu in New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Little Golden Book

Get ready to explore a galaxy far, far away from a new perspective with a new Little Golden Book inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- A young boy has a Batuu adventure in an all-new Little Golden Book, set in the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – now available for preorder on Amazon.
- When a young, curious boy and his family stop on Batuu to refuel their ship, he quickly gets swept into a rebel adventure! Follow his journey as he explores the streets of Black Spire Outpost in this Little Golden Book that features locations, characters, and creatures from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The book is now available to preorder from Amazon and will likely also be available at the Disney Parks.
- The book costs $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version, and will be released on February 25th, 2025.
- This is far from the first Disney Parks-themed Little Golden Book, as you can also find books inspired by The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and even Figment and the Little Man of Disneyland.
- The latest release tells the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and is available now on Amazon and at the Magic Kingdom.
