New Pin Creates Tangible Celebration of 53rd Anniversary of Walt Disney World

It’s October 1st, meaning it’s the anniversary of Walt Disney World, and there’s always sure to be some kind of special merchandise to mark the occasion regardless of the year – Pins!

What’s Happening:

Today, October 1st, 2024, marks the 53rd anniversary of Walt Disney World, as it was today that Magic Kingdom

While 53 is a big number, it’s not necessarily a milestone number, especially since the Walt Disney World resort went all out for their 50th anniversary with an 18 month celebration.

However, Disney Parks fans know that there is always a way to celebrate the occasion with a piece of souvenir merchandise and that usually comes in the form of a pin.

This year is no exception, with a special pin featuring a congratulatory greeting celebrating the 53 years, featuring Mickey and Pluto.

For tactile fun, the flap on the envelope also rests on a hinge so you can lift it up and down.

Disney Parks fans also know that today, October 1st, almost marks the 42nd anniversary of EPCOT

It stands to reason that EPCOT does have a similar pin of their own, but it is not sold at Magic Kingdom, where we found this pin earlier today.

If you’d like to go pin shopping at Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel