Photos: Halloween Kicks Off at Tokyo Disney Resort

Take a look at some of the fall season festivities taking place around Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Halloween has officially kicked off at the Tokyo Disney Resort. Thanks to our friend Kawamura Tetsuya, we have a bunch of amazing photos of the media preview event for this year’s spooktacular offerings.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Halloween season, which began today, brings amazing seasonal offerings to guests, including parades, new Halloween decorations, and the amazing Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare” overlay.

One of the season’s showstopping offerings includes the all-new “The Villains’ Halloween ‘Into the Frenzy’” parade at Tokyo Disneyland. Including appearances by Jafar, Ursula, Cruella De Vil and more, the wickedly wonderful performance showcases Disney’s creepiest characters. Guests will also be able to catch various Mickey & Friends characters decked out in adorable Halloween costumes. The parade makes three stops on the route, with special performances by the villains in Westernland, the Plaza, and Tomorrowland.

Guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea have plenty of opportunities to join in on the Halloween fun! The Mediterranean Harbor area hosts the Disney Halloween Greeting. The special water parade welcomes guests into the park with Mickey, Donald, Minnie, Daisy, Chip, Dale, Duffy, and Shelly Mae adorned with jack-o-lantern themed costumes.

During the Halloween season, guests of all ages can dress up in costume. Unlike the US Disney Parks, costumes may be worn any day during the Halloween season, as the resort does not host a special ticket Halloween party.

Additionally, visitors of Tokyo DisneySea can catch the Night High Halloween firework spectacular as well as special merchandise and treats throughout the resort. Make sure you visit Tokyo Disney Resort from now through November 7th.

Note: Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare” will be available through January 13th.

