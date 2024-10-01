Disney Halloween Returns to Tokyo Disney Resort Complete with All-New Villains Daytime Parade

The Halloween season has kicked off at the Tokyo Disney Resort, with the debut of an all-new villainous parade, the return of a beloved overlay, unique merchandise, and more.

What’s Happening:

Much later than its American counterparts, the Halloween season kicked off today (October 1st) at the Tokyo Disney Resort – running daily through November 7th.

This year sees the debut of the all-new parade, “The Villains’ Halloween ‘Into the Frenzy,’” which features Jafar, Ursula, Cruella De Vil and more Disney Villains putting on a wicked performance – plus the appearance of Mickey and friends.

The floats will make their way through the park with three stops at the Westernland and Fantasyland area, the Plaza, and again in the Tomorrowland and Toontown area. Each stop begins with a welcoming performance by the villains, followed by a fiendish grand finale – complete with devious special effects.

Visitors to Tokyo DisneySea can also partake in the Halloween fun with the return of “Disney Halloween Greeting” at Mediterranean Harbor and the spectacular fireworks show, “Night High Halloween,” which takes place over the sky at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Halloween decor can be found throughout both parks, with the Mickey flower bed at Tokyo Disneyland donning a new Halloween-themed look, and once again, Toontown is decked out in pumpkins and ghosts.

Tokyo DisneySea has also received a bit of Halloween flair

As with Disneyland, Tokyo’s Haunted Mansion receives a visit from Jack Skellington with Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare” running through January 13th, 2025.

Plenty of seasonal treats can be found throughout the Resort, such as the traditional autumnal flavor of sweet potato with the Halloween Sundae at Liberty Landing Diner in Tokyo DisneySea.

For those looking to satisfy their pumpkin cravings, you can find Mickey Mouse-shaped Pumpkin Gnocchi Gratin at the food truck in Waterfront Park at Tokyo DisneySea or a Mickey Waffle with pumpkin whipped topping and maple sauce at Great American Waffle Co. in Tokyo Disneyland.

Over in Tokyo Disneyland, the Disney Villains continue their reign with special sets inspired by Disney Villains, including Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty at Eastside Cafe and the Queen from Snow W h ite and the Seven Dwarfs at Plaza Pavilion Restaurant.

at Eastside Cafe and the Queen from at Plaza Pavilion Restaurant. And finally, what’s a seasonal celebration without some new, exclusive merchandise? Items include adorable ghost headbands and a Maleficent inspired beret.