Photos: Tokyo DisneySea Prepares for Halloween with Spooky Decorations in Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront

Unlike in the U.S. Disney Parks, the Tokyo Disney Resort waits until October 1st to start celebrating Halloween. However, during a visit to Tokyo DisneySea earlier this week, I did notice some Halloween decorations starting to pop up in both Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront.

American Waterfront is celebrating the Halloween Fair in New York, near the Tower of Terror. Banners and this fun sign featuring the Fab 5 in their Halloween best adorn the area.

Even the plentiful tables in the area have been decked out for the Halloween festivities, with plenty of food options already available at the neighboring carts.

It can’t be a Halloween celebration without pumpkins!

Elsewhere, banners highlight some of the specialty food and beverage items available during Disney Halloween.

Over in Mediterranean Harbor, which serves at the gateway to all of the other themed ports of Tokyo DisneySea, banners for Disney Halloween can be found.

Disney Halloween kicks off on October 1st and runs through November 7th, 2024. This year will see the introduction of an all-new daytime parade at Tokyo Disneyland, The Villains’ Halloween “Into the Frenzy.”

