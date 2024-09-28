Photos: Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage Reopens Following Multi-Month Refurbishment at Tokyo DisneySea

Following a multi-month refurbishment, Tokyo DisneySea’s incredible dark ride, Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage, has reopened to guests.

I just happened to be in Tokyo for the debut of Reach for the Stars, and knowing that Sindbad would be reopening, I knew I had to be there for it. To say this was one of my most anticipated attractions of the trip would be an understatement. On the morning of Wednesday, September 25th, the attraction reopened to excited guests, with a number of cast members on hand welcoming riders with a plethora of Chandu plush.

Sinbad’s Storybook Voyages reopened after a lengthy refurbishment today and cast members welcomed guests with plenty of Chandu plush! #TokyoDisneySea pic.twitter.com/8mIDU5XZcp — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 25, 2024

Much like everything else at the Tokyo Disney Resort, the attraction looked bright and brand-new, with no noticeable changes, based on prior videos I’ve seen of the attraction.

Combining the breathtaking sets and animatronics with Alan Menken’s gorgeous original song, “Compass of Your Heart,” Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage really lived up to the hype for me. So much so that I rode three times that day before my flight home! It’s an incredibly unique dark ride, of course telling the age-old tales of Sindbad. Tokyo Disney Resort officially describes the attraction by saying “to find the greatest treasure of all, join Sindbad the sailor and his loyal tiger cub, Chandu. Believe and follow the "compass of your heart" and your journey will be true.”

And can we take a moment here to appreciate Chandu? This little tiger is adorable, and DisneySea knows that, selling a plethora of different items featuring the adorable cub.

Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage is once again open daily for guests at Tokyo DisneySea.