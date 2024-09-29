Ranked: Luke’s Top 20 Attractions at Tokyo Disneyland

Welcome back to another “Ranked” article here on Laughing Place. A lifelong dream of mine came true this past week when I got to visit the “Mecca of the Disney Parks” – the Tokyo Disney Resort. Known for their high-class rides and incredible attention to detail, the two parks of Tokyo Disney Resort are truly unlike any other Disney Parks in the world. Specifically, they’re the only two that aren’t owned and operated by Disney themselves, instead being run by the Oriental Land Company (who seem all the more happy to throw money at the parks).

In the first of two “Ranked” articles from Tokyo Disney Resort, I’m going to look at the attractions and entertainment I experienced at Tokyo Disneyland. Unlike Tokyo DisneySea, a number of attractions in the original park can be found at other Disney Parks across the globe – so I didn’t have the need to experience absolutely everything, instead focusing my efforts on the more unique attractions. Attractions I didn’t experience include:

20. Omnibus

The Omnibus is interesting at Tokyo Disneyland. The same reason that gave us the Western River Railroad with only one stop (not as a transportation system) turns the Omnibus into a circular tour of the Plaza area. You hop on by Tomorrowland and hop right back off a few minutes later. Fortunately, the vehicle is driven quite slowly around the Plaza, allowing for some excellent views into the various lands of the park and an up-close look at Cinderella Castle.

19. Gadget’s Go-Coaster

Essentially identical to its Disneyland brother, Gadget’s Go-Coaster remains as it was before Disneyland’s recent additions. What sets this version apart is its setting at the end of Mickey’s Toontown, with the Beast’s Castle looming high above. The views from the Tokyo version are also quite great, particularly into the neighboring Beauty and the Beast themed area of Fantasyland.

18. Snow White ’s Adventures

Prior to the 1990s, Snow White’s Scary Adventures at the Magic Kingdom was even scarier than it was in the last 20 years of its life, before closing in to make way for Princess Fairytale Hall. Tokyo still has the Magic Kingdom original, complete with barely any Snow White, less of the Seven Dwarfs, and a whole lot of the cackling witch. It’s clearly quite dated, but it was very interesting to see the “classic” version of the attraction.

17. Pinocchio ’s Daring Journey

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey is no different than its counterparts in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, but being designed a good decade or so later than Snow White makes this the more complete dark ride package. I wouldn’t go out of your way to experience this when visiting Tokyo Disneyland, but it does quite often have a short wait, which can be a blessing in this park!

16. Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Another attraction that I typically wouldn’t have “wasted time” on is Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, but what makes this one special is that it will be closing in just a few short weeks for a transformation into a similar Wreck-It Ralph attraction. In celebration of the ride’s closing, they’re running a special “Complete the Mission” promotion, which doesn’t seem to change the attraction much, but it of course comes with plenty of merchandise! As for the ride itself, it’s pretty much a carbon copy of Disneyland and Disneyland Paris’ versions, save for a few minor differences. It’s a fun time, but I’m very excited to see it replaced with a unique, more modern attraction.

15. Harmony in Color

Harmony in Color is a perfectly serviceable Disney daytime parade, but compared to some of the past offerings I’ve seen from Tokyo Disneyland, it feels a little underwhelming. There’s a catchy song, the floats and properties represented are pretty cool, but I guess I just expect more from Tokyo Disneyland.

14. Cinderella’s Fairy Tale Hall

At the Magic Kingdom, there’s a restaurant inside Cinderella Castle, but here at Tokyo Disneyland, there’s a walk-through attraction. Opening in 2011, Cinderella’s Fairy Tale Hall replaces the original Cinderella Castle Mystery Tour, which was a much darker experience with the Disney Villains – including the Horned King from The Black Cauldron! This isn’t as cool as that undoubtedly was, but there’s still some very unique and fun things to look at here. From unique artwork from and inspired by Disneys’ Cinderella and the original tale, to the impressive throne room at the end. Perhaps my favorite part of this experience is the exit, which offers a beautiful second floor vista of Fantasyland and Mount Prometheus in Tokyo DisneySea off in the distance.

The Rivers of America at Tokyo Disneyland offer up some lovely views to be seen from the Mark Twain Riverboat. Similar to Disneyland, the interaction with the train of the Western River Railroad along the river’s edge provides a beautiful sight, not to mention the views of Big Thunder Mountain and Splash Mountain. Add to that all the working effects that can sometimes be found at the Magic Kingdom, and you have a high-quality experience that is worth the time, even if you’re already familiar with the Mark Twain.

12. Western River Railroad

Some of those same views I mentioned for the Mark Twain Riverboat can also be experienced from the Western River Rarilado, which interestingly enough actually boards in Adventureland. As with the Omnibus, this is a one-stop only special – but that means each journey features the same wondrous views. After passing a variety of scenes and vignettes, views of the beautiful vistas of Westerland and Critter Country open up, before we’re transported back to the Primeval World, just like in Disneyland. A wonderful Disney Parks train journey, perhaps second only to Disneyland’s original.

11. Country Bear Vacation Jamboree

One of my most anticipated things to see at Tokyo Disneyland was to see the Country Bear Vacation Jamboree, something that has not been seen in the U.S. since the Disneyland version closed in 2001. While it was great to hear some classic songs (both in English and Japanese) and some not used in the U.S. version, I couldn’t help but think there’s a reason why this show didn’t last in the U.S. Perhaps it may have been the language barrier, but I didn’t find myself as drawn to this as I have with the original show, or even the new Disney-fied version. Still, it was quite the delight to hear Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah singing “California Bears.”

10. Jungle Cruise : Wildlife Expeditions

Another attraction with a language barrier is the Jungle Cruise, which here is exclusively in Japanese. For the most part, you know what to expect with the Jungle Cruise, especially as the layout here is mostly identical to that of Walt Disney World’s. But what makes Tokyo’s version cool are the extra effects added a few years back. Some excellent lighting, fun music cues, and an awesome projection effect inside the temple make for a unique iteration of this classic attraction.

Going from one ride that’s all in Japanese to one that’s almost entirely in English. Pirates of the Caribbean here is an almost carbon copy of the Disneyland original. While it did receive the Jack Sparrow and Barbossa animatronics, many other changes have not been made. The pirates still chase the women here, and the Auctioneer is still selling off women. Perhaps the only noticeable change is that instead of riding up the waterfall at the end, you get off and go up a speed ramp like in the Magic Kingdom.

8. The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents Aloha e Komo Mai!

The last time I saw a version of The Enchanted Tiki Room other than the original, it was Under New Management – and we all know how that went. I had heard better things about Tokyo’s Stitch-filled version, and I am happy to agree with the sentiments. For the most part, this feels like a modernized version of the classic show, just with a little Stitch thrown in. And that Stitch animatronic that shows up for the finale is pretty darn impressive, fitting in surprisingly well with the Tiki Room. And despite the show being entirely in Japanese, I quite enjoyed it!

You can’t go wrong with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. No matter what Disney Park you’re in, it’s a bonafide classic. This version is built right in the heart of Westerland, allowing you to get all up-close with the mountain from both outside and inside the attraction. There’s even a secret passageway themed as a mine tunnel that can get you from one side of the mountain to the other, with restrooms in the middle! As far as the ride experience goes, it's mostly identical to Walt DIsney World, save for a sizable drop for the finale. Nothing as crazy and breathtaking as Paris’ version, but it's still appreciated.

6. Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare

I was lucky enough to arrive at the Tokyo Disney Resort just a few days after The Nightmare Before Christmas themed overlay of The Haunted Mansion opened for the year. Alongside Disneyland, this is the only park to offer this popular overlay. But what’s interesting here is that their Mansion is a carbon copy of Walt Disney World’s. So here, we get to see what the Magic Kingdom’s Mansion would be like if it had an overlay. There’s a couple of additional scenes with an added Jack and Sally animatronic, but for the most part the experience is pretty much the same as Disneyland’s.

5. Monsters Inc. Ride & Go Seek

As we enter the top 5, we’re getting to the attractions and experiences that are unique to Tokyo Disneyland, and serve as the main reasons why Disney fans such as myself want to visit so badly. The first of those is Monsters Inc. Ride & Go Seek. Set in its own little corner of Tomorrowland nestled between World Bazaar, it almost feels like its own mini-land, with the giant Monsters Inc. building looming overhead. Things continue to be impressive as you enter the queue, which opens up to a giant atrium filled with a beautiful mural of the monster world. The attraction itself was smaller than I expected, from the sets to the vehicles themselves. You really do feel close to everything, including the impressive animatronics of Mike and Sully. The “flashlight tag” element adds a fun level of interactivity to the attraction as well. While I wasn’t blown away, this is definitely a unique attraction that you should experience on a trip to Tokyo Disneyland.

4. Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights

In 2001, Tokyo Disneyland permanently upped the ante with the debut of the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, a modernized version of the classic Main Street Electrical Parade. Featuring the same catchy tune, but with larger and infinitely more impressive floats, this is truly a dazzling spectacle. Sadly, I didn’t get to see the iconic Pete’s Dragon float on either of my viewings, but it’s made up for with the equally impressive Genie float – which changes colors and design on a whim thanks to LED lights. Perhaps my favorite section of the parade is the “it’s a small world” inspired finale, featuring design cues from the attraction, plus the song worked into “Baroque Hoedown” – with the floats turning into a beautiful white as the music hits its high.

3. Splash Mountain

Ever since Disneyland and Walt Disney World closed their Splash Mountains to transform them into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, that has left Tokyo’s version as the last man standing. Here, Splash Mountain forms the basis of all of Critter Country, creating an impressively themed land that also includes Grandma Sara’s Kitchen and the Beaver Brothers Explorer Canoes. I was blown away by the huge cave system that is the queue for the attraction. The ride itself is pretty similar to Walt Disney World’s version, but mirrored and with a few scenes switched around. Perhaps my only negative was the lap bars, which were very uncomfortable for my 6ft 2 self to fit in.

2. Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

The first-ever trackless dark ride to open, Pooh’s Hunny Hunt has long held a high standing amongst Disney fans. In the last few years, the U.S. Disney Parks have received a number of trackless dark rides, but I’m happy to report that the original is definitely one of the best. Following the same basic outline as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attractions, Pooh’s Hunny Hunt really makes it feel like you’ve stepped into the world of Hundred Acre Wood. My personal favorite scene is the Heffalumps and Woozles scene, which really just feels like a party! Featuring sprawling scenes, impressive effects and fun music, this is nothing short of a fun masterpiece.

1. Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

With Pooh’s Hunny Hunt sitting right down the street, Tokyo Disneyland knew they would have to outdo themselves with their next trackless dark ride, and boy did they! I had seen videos of this attraction from when it first opened in 2020, and I remember being a little confused by the lengthy nature of the scenes. But let me tell you, having experienced it in person, this is one of the most beautiful ride experiences ever created. It all begins when you approach the imposing and breathtakingly gorgeous Beast’s Castle. As you wind your way through the impressively detailed queue, you’ll find yourself inside a large hall which serves as a pre-show, recounting the story of Beauty and the Beast. Then, out of nowhere, two impressive animatronics of Belle and the Beast appear, immediately setting the scene and tone for the attraction. Upon boarding your rather large ride vehicle, you’re taken through moments of the film, living them out fully. The music, timed with the visuals and the sway and timing of the vehicles is truly something special, that can only really be understood by riding the attraction. Add to that one particular effect that is so impressive, I still can’t figure out how it works, and you have an absolute winner of an attraction – and one that I can’t wait to return to ride again!

I hope you all enjoyed this ranking of my Top 20 attractions at Tokyo Disneyland. If you want to see some more theme park rankings, feel free to check out our “Ranked” tag for some of our other theme park rankings.