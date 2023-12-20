Figment Little Golden Book Available to Purchase at EPCOT Ahead of Scheduled Release Date

It’s not your imagination… The new Figment Little Golden Book is available early to purchase at EPCOT’s Journey into Imagination pavilion.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of its January 2nd, 2024 scheduled release on Amazon, the new Figment Little Golden Book is available within the EPCOT pavilion that Figment calls home.
- Disney Imagineer Jason Grandt shared on his X account that the book is now available at EPCOT, presumably from the ImageWorks store.
- Journey into Imagination with Figment, the purple dragon from EPCOT theme park and mascot of the Imagination Pavilion.
- Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song “One Little Spark,” this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5, plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.
- If you can’t make it out to EPCOT, the book is available to preorder from Amazon for a January 2nd, 2024 release date.
- The book costs $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version.
- This is far from the first Disney Parks-themed Little Golden Book, as you can also find books inspired by The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and even the Little Man of Disneyland.
- Looking for more Little Golden Books? BoxLunch has you covered with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars inspired books.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com