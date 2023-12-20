Figment Little Golden Book Available to Purchase at EPCOT Ahead of Scheduled Release Date

It’s not your imagination… The new Figment Little Golden Book is available early to purchase at EPCOT’s Journey into Imagination pavilion.

Ahead of its January 2nd, 2024 scheduled release on Amazon, the new Figment Little Golden Book is available within the EPCOT pavilion that Figment calls home.

Disney Imagineer Jason Grandt shared on his X account that the book is now available at EPCOT, presumably from the ImageWorks store.

It’s not your Imagination… At Epcot now! pic.twitter.com/5BBhwmDRi5 — Jason Grandt (@43SquareMiles) December 20, 2023

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song “One Little Spark,” this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5, plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.

If you can’t make it out to EPCOT, the book is available to preorder from Amazon

The book costs $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version.