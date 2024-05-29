Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book Now Available to Preorder

The story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will come to life through a new Little Golden Book, set for release later this year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join Princess Tiana as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind party in this Little Golden Book based on the soon-to-open Disney Parks attraction­, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!

Hop aboard a boat and journey into the bayou with Tiana and Louis the jazz-loving alligator. Learn about zydeco from Louis and meet Tiana’s newest animal friends in this beautifully illustrated Little Golden Book based on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!

The book is now available to preorder from Amazon

The book costs $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version, and will be released on September 3rd, 2024.