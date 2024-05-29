Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book Now Available to Preorder

The story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will come to life through a new Little Golden Book, set for release later this year.
- Join Princess Tiana as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind party in this Little Golden Book based on the soon-to-open Disney Parks attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
- Hop aboard a boat and journey into the bayou with Tiana and Louis the jazz-loving alligator. Learn about zydeco from Louis and meet Tiana’s newest animal friends in this beautifully illustrated Little Golden Book based on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
- The book is now available to preorder from Amazon and will likely also be available at the Disney Parks.
- The book costs $5.99 for both the hardcover or Kindle version, and will be released on September 3rd, 2024.
- This is far from the first Disney Parks-themed Little Golden Book, as you can also find books inspired by The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and even Figment and the Little Man of Disneyland.
- Looking for more Little Golden Books? BoxLunch has you covered with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars inspired books.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at the Magic Kingdom on June 28th and at Disneyland later this year.
