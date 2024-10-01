Video: Luxury Fashion Brand Coperni Hosts Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris

Showcasing their 2025 Spring-Summer collection, the fashion brand used Disneyland Paris' iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle as a backdrop for their upcoming designs.

A new kind of parade hit Disneyland Paris tonight when the fashion brand held its Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show in front of Chateau de Belle au Bois Dormant.

The Magic of Fashion:

On Tuesday, January 24th, fashion brand Coperni announced their 2025 Spring-Summer collection in a runway show through the Plaza of Disneyland Paris on October 1st.

Tonight, the luxury brand streamed the entire show on their YouTube channel.

Featuring gorgeous garments fit for Princesses and Queens, the show utilized the park’s icon as a backdrop for their upcoming designs.

Reality star Kylie Jenner walked the runway in a glamorous all-black gown as she strutted around the hub.

Additionally, the brand has collaborated with Disney to bring their Mickey Mouse Swipe Bag to life. The $820 accessory launched as the brand began teasing the fashion show.

You can check out the accessory here

Coperni streamed the entire fashion show, which is now available to view on YouTube. You can watch the approximately 1 hour special below:

