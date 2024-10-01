Video: Luxury Fashion Brand Coperni Hosts Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris

A new kind of parade hit Disneyland Paris tonight when the fashion brand held its Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show in front of Chateau de Belle au Bois Dormant.
The Magic of Fashion:
- On Tuesday, January 24th, fashion brand Coperni announced their 2025 Spring-Summer collection in a runway show through the Plaza of Disneyland Paris on October 1st.
- Tonight, the luxury brand streamed the entire show on their YouTube channel.
- Featuring gorgeous garments fit for Princesses and Queens, the show utilized the park’s icon as a backdrop for their upcoming designs.
- Reality star Kylie Jenner walked the runway in a glamorous all-black gown as she strutted around the hub.
- Additionally, the brand has collaborated with Disney to bring their Mickey Mouse Swipe Bag to life. The $820 accessory launched as the brand began teasing the fashion show.
- You can check out the accessory here.
- Coperni streamed the entire fashion show, which is now available to view on YouTube. You can watch the approximately 1 hour special below:
