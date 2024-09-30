New Concept Art and Details Revealed for New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025

More details and new concept art has been revealed for the new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland Paris this January.

What’s Happening:

  • First announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, an all-new nighttime spectacular will enchant guests every day at Disneyland Park beginning in January 2025.
  • This new show will bring guests on a journey filled with emotion and nostalgia to discover that true magic can be found in every moment of life.
  • In addition to drones, fireworks and projections, the show will also feature projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.
  • New concept art has been shared showcasing a first look at the projections on the buildings of Main Street U.S.A., similar to the effect that has been used for quite a few years now at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom.
  • The unnamed show will feature an original soundtrack composed just for the show.
  • Among the animated classics to be featured in the show are Pinocchio, Beauty and the Beast, Encanto and Toy Story.
  • The new show will debut at Disneyland Paris on January 10th, 2025.

