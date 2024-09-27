New Italian Restaurant Casa Giulia Coming to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris in 2026

Disneyland Paris has revealed the first concept art and details for the new restaurant Casa Giulia, set to replace Planet Hollywood in Disney Village.
What’s Happening:
- After closing in January 2023, Planet Hollywood is finally set to be replaced in 2026 with Casa Giulia, a new Italian restaurant concept for the whole family.
- As part of the ongoing transformation of Disney Village, the restaurant will feature seating for over 500 guests across two floors, and is set to offer “exceptional views.”
- Casa Giulia will be a family-style table service restaurant offering classic Italian dishes, revisited with a gourmet twist to suit all tastes, and provide a warm atmosphere for families and friends.
- The menu uses seasonal ingredients making for a fresh, sustainable and varied menu. At the bar, guests can enjoy a wide variety of Italian drinks.
- In addition, the restaurant will also feature a counter service and takeaway area, serving a selection of Italian street food specialities from breakfast to dinner.
- The restaurant will be brought to life with the assistance of Bertrand Hospitality, who signed a new development agreement with Disneyland Paris aimed at Italian food lovers.
- This marks the second collaboration with Bertrand Hospitality, who previously helped create Brasserie Rosalie, a new French restaurant which opened at Disney Village in late 2023.
What They’re Saying:
- Camille Fournier, Marketing Director, Bertrand Hospitality: “At Bertrand Hospitality, we are committed to providing our customers with memorable culinary experiences at the heart of particularly well-cared-for and unique environments. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Disneyland Paris by building and operating Casa Giulia, and look forward to seeing this new family-friendly Italian restaurant emerge at Disney Village.”
- Jillian DeKunder, Director, Operating Participants at Disneyland Paris: “We are particularly proud to announce the next stage in the transformation of Disney Village with the construction of this concept in a strategic and central location at our resort. We look forward to working with Bertrand Hospitality as we create magical new memories for our guests.”
