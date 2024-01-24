Review: Brasserie Rosalie Takes Dining at Disney Village to the Next Level

On my recent trip to Disneyland Paris, I was invited to dine at Brasserie Rosalie in Disney Village — and I have to say it is already on my list for my next visit!

Rosalie opened its doors in early December as part of the ongoing reimagining of Disney Village. This location alone has transformed the dining experience from quick service and themed restaurants to an elevated experience inspired by classic French cuisine. Walking through the doors, I felt like I had left Disney Village and stepped into a restaurant in the heart of Paris. The interior is bright and open with beautiful paintings and murals to give it a distinctly French feel.

Even though I am not a seafood fan, the menu had more than enough offerings for me. I went with the Parisian Style Onion Soup and the Label Rouge Royans Ravioli, which was so filling I broke one of the biggest rules of eating in France: I had to pass on the dessert. The onion soup was just so perfect, between the rich flavor and the warmth to help defrost me after a long day in the park. This will be something I am thinking about for months to come. The ravioli is one of those things that I wasn’t sure how it would taste as I ordered it, but it had great flavor and the portion was much larger than I expected.

Now, I can’t speak about what was at this location before, but I can say that Rosalie is by far one of my favorite dining locations at or near any Disney Park worldwide. With a beautiful view out towards the lake along with a superb menu, for me, this has set a new bar and I look forward to my next visit.

If you are planning a trip to Disneyland Paris anytime soon this should most definitely be on the list for either a romantic dinner or even a great spot for the family, the menu has something for everyone.

