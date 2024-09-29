“Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” Ends 2024 Run at Walt Disney Studios Park, Set for a Spring 2025 Return

Disneyland Paris’ intriguing new show, Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland, has ended its run at Walt Disney Studios Park. But don’t worry, it will be back next year!

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris shared a TikTok today revealing that Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland has ended its run for the year at Theater of the Stars in Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • Fans of the show can rest easy, as the park confirmed that it will be returning in Spring 2025.

⏰ Tic tac tic tac, c’est aujourd’hui que les portes du Pays des Merveilles se ferment, mais rassurez-vous votre Tea Party* la plus déjant-thé sera de retour au Printemps 2025 🎩 ✨🫖   ⏰ Tick-tock tick-tock, the time has come for us to bid a fond farewell to Wonderland. But don’t worry, the most wonderfully wacky Tea Party will be back in Spring 2025 🎩 ✨🫖   *Fête du thé   #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #BackToWonderland

  • This unusual mixture of Alice in Wonderland with acrobats and BMX riders first debuted on May 25th, offering an imaginative, new take on the classic tale.
  • The show takes place in the former home of the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular behind Avengers Campus – now renamed as the Theater of the Stars.

