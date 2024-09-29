“Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” Ends 2024 Run at Walt Disney Studios Park, Set for a Spring 2025 Return

⏰ Tic tac tic tac, c’est aujourd’hui que les portes du Pays des Merveilles se ferment, mais rassurez-vous votre Tea Party* la plus déjant-thé sera de retour au Printemps 2025 🎩 ✨🫖 ⏰ Tick-tock tick-tock, the time has come for us to bid a fond farewell to Wonderland. But don’t worry, the most wonderfully wacky Tea Party will be back in Spring 2025 🎩 ✨🫖 *Fête du thé #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #BackToWonderland