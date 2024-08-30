Go Behind the Scenes of the New Scenes Added to Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland Paris have shared a behind the scenes look at the new scenes added to Le Pays des Contes de Fées.

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 1994 at Disneyland Paris, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has taken guests on a journey to many kingdoms and faraway places from around the world in a miniature style.

Following a lengthy closure, the attraction (known better to US audiences as Storybook Land) has reopened with three new scenes Frozen , Winnie the Pooh and Up .

, and . The official Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel shared a new video taking a behind the scenes look at Imagineers and craftsmen working together to bring these timeless stories to life.

The video showcases the creation of the new scenes, as well as the process of the scenes being installed during the attraction’s lengthy refurbishment.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque are now once again open to guests at Disneyland Paris.

More Disneyland Paris News: