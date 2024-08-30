Go Behind the Scenes of the New Scenes Added to Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland Paris have shared a behind the scenes look at the new scenes added to Le Pays des Contes de Fées.

What’s Happening:

  • Since its debut in 1994 at Disneyland Paris, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has taken guests on a journey to many kingdoms and faraway places from around the world in a miniature style.
  • Following a lengthy closure, the attraction (known better to US audiences as Storybook Land) has reopened with three new scenes – inspired by Frozen, Winnie the Pooh and Up.
  • The official Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel shared a new video taking a behind the scenes look at Imagineers and craftsmen working together to bring these timeless stories to life.
  • The video showcases the creation of the new scenes, as well as the process of the scenes being installed during the attraction’s lengthy refurbishment.

  • Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque are now once again open to guests at Disneyland Paris.

