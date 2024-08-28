Previewing the New Scenes of Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared some first look images from the new scenes featured in Le Pays des Contes de Fées ahead of the attraction’s reopening on Friday.

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 1994 at Disneyland Paris, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has taken guests on a journey to many kingdoms and faraway places from around the world in a miniature style.

Following a lengthy closure, the attraction (known better to US audiences as Storybook Land) is set to reopen this Friday, August 30th – complete with three new scenes.

Elsa’s iconic Ice Palace from Frozen towers over Wandering Oaken’s Sauna as Kristoff and Sven are seen nearby, in a new scene replacing Peter and the Wolf .

towers over Wandering Oaken’s Sauna as Kristoff and Sven are seen nearby, in a new scene replacing . Next to Rapunzel’s Tower from Tangled, Winnie the Pooh’s treehouse can now be found, with Tiger and Pooh playing nearby.

While Return to Oz fans may be disappointed that the cult classic’s only representation in a Disney Park has now been removed, Pixar fans have something to be happy about with the addition of Carl Fredricksen’s house flying above Paradise Falls from Up.

Additionally, Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome Vittel as its presenting sponsor

Guests will discover an updated marquee and new décor elements in the attraction’s queue line, integrating the sponsor throughout the experience and celebrating the role that water has played as a vital source of inspiration for magical adventures in Disney stories.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque will reopen on Friday, August 30th.