Popular Walt Disney Studios Park Show To Go Into Hiatus With Promise of Return

A popular offering at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is set to go on hiatus next week, as the venue prepares for a brand new experience set to debut in November.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior Dream Factory – located at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris – is set to go into a hiatus on September 1st, 2024, but will return at an unannounced later date.

The show, located in Studio D at the Walt Disney Studios Park, allows guests to join Mickey, Minnie, Timon, and others on a musical adventure to get their dream machine running again.

The show also features appearances by Fancy Nancy Vampirina

The show is going on hold as a brand-new experience is set to debut inside the Studio D theater in November, a fun and interactive musical moment with Minnie Mouse.

Further details about the new experience are set to be revealed in the future.

