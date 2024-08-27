Popular Walt Disney Studios Park Show To Go Into Hiatus With Promise of Return

A popular offering at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is set to go on hiatus next week, as the venue prepares for a brand new experience set to debut in November.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Junior Dream Factory – located at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris – is set to go into a hiatus on September 1st, 2024, but will return at an unannounced later date.
- The show, located in Studio D at the Walt Disney Studios Park, allows guests to join Mickey, Minnie, Timon, and others on a musical adventure to get their dream machine running again.
- The show also features appearances by Fancy Nancy Clancy, Vampirina and other Disney Jr. favorites as the mystery of why the dream machine stopped running in the first place is solved.
- The show is going on hold as a brand-new experience is set to debut inside the Studio D theater in November, a fun and interactive musical moment with Minnie Mouse.
- Further details about the new experience are set to be revealed in the future.
- Though Disneyland Paris Resort has announced that Disney Junior Dream Factory will return at a later date, elsewhere around the Walt Disney Studios Park, guests will notice an abundance of change in the coming months and years as the park transforms into Disney Adventure World.
- The transformation will bring new nighttime spectaculars, a new lagoon called Adventure Bay, a Frozen based land, and one of the biggest announcements of the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a massive experience based on the timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Lion King.
